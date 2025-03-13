Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $88,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $183.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

