Amundi Sells 394,835 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amundi reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,835 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,193,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock worth $34,053,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

