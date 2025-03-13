Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1,445.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,116 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.25% of HF Sinclair worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DINO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair



HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

