Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 448.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,749 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 270,064 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.