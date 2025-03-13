AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in APi Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,427,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in APi Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

