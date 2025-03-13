Michael J. Farrell Sells 8,009 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.20, for a total value of $1,835,662.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,394,182.40. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ResMed Price Performance
RMD opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ResMed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.