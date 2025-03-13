Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 126,199 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 258.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

