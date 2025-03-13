AlphaQuest LLC Has $480,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 50.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 58.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

