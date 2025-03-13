AlphaQuest LLC Sells 65,718 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,718 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,220,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBGS stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

