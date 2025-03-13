Amundi Has $38.72 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264,185 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $38,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

