Financial Review: Pamt (PAMT) vs. Its Rivals

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pamt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1820 1630 39 2.37

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Pamt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.91 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.40

Pamt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pamt peers beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

