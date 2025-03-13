Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CPT opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

