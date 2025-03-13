HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $613.81 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

