Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 10,268 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

