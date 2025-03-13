Head to Head Survey: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% Professional Diversity Network -32.31% -113.38% -39.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nebius Group and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Nebius Group presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.16%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 11.25, meaning that its share price is 1,025% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebius Group and Professional Diversity Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $117.50 million 52.44 $221.50 million ($0.57) -45.91 Professional Diversity Network $7.01 million 6.51 -$4.31 million ($0.20) -11.80

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

