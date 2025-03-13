Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as SEK 26.50 and last traded at SEK 26.20, with a volume of 18222 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 25.91.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.9773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
