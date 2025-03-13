Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.04), with a volume of 3482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.07).

Touchstar Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.99.

Touchstar Company Profile

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

