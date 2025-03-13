Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.44), with a volume of 14619655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

Costain Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £278.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.30.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

