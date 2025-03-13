Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.93), with a volume of 118939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.01).

Midwich Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £236.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

