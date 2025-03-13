C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C&C Group
C&C Group Trading Down 18.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,593.91). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,589.81). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.