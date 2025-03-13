C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

C&C Group Trading Down 18.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £545.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,593.91). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,589.81). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

