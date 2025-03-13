Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,928,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,035 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $59.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.