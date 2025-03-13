Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,928,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,035 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $59.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after acquiring an additional 644,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

