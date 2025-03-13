Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.