iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

