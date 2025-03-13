MGO Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

