Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 3,334 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Elastic Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
