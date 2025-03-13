Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 3,334 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.