iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $842,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $367.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

