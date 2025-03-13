Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $54.88 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $54,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

