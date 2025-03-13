Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

