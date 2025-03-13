Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
