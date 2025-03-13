NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NURO opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.15. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.