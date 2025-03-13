Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,158. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

