NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 12% Higher – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.43. 4,325,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,735,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NuScale Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.58.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock worth $12,840,747 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

