Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 294.0% in February

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the February 13th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOYJF opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
