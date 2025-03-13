Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 294.0% in February

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the February 13th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KOYJF opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

