Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $25.00. 6,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

