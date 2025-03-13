Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Grows By 300.0%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS SILXY opened at C$12.28 on Thursday. Silex Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.44.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

