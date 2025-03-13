Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%.
Nyxoah Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NYXH stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nyxoah
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.