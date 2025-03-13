Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 98,169 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $28.29.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

