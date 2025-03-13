Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 614 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 120,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.20%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

