AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in News were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of News by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

