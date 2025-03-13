ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,688,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.