Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 283.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

