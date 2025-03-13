Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.42.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
