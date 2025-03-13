Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are engaged in developing hardware, software, or services related to quantum computing. These stocks offer investors exposure to the emerging quantum technology sector, which has the potential to revolutionize computing and drive significant technological and economic changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,858,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,793,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,607,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,453. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,612,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,037,773. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.36. 1,127,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,214. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $727.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 3.26.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTIW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 185,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 222,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

