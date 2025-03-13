National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
About National Australia Bank
