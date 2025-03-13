National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

