Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 890.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.42. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

