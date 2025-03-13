Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 433 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Dover worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,718,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dover by 313.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.