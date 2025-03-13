Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,317 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.85% of Valmont Industries worth $52,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $326.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.30. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.