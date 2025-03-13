Amundi Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amundi raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,258 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.25% of Regency Centers worth $31,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

