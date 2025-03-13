Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – March 11th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or utilize virtual reality technologies, including VR headsets, software, and immersive experiences. These investments often pertain to both established tech companies expanding into VR and emerging startups that focus solely on creating next-generation virtual reality products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, reaching $605.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $657.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 8,837,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

