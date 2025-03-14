5,503 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

