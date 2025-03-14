PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Vistra were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,441,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after buying an additional 1,293,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vistra by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

